Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,332 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

