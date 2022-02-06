Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,518 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

