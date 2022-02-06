Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.