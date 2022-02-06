Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $809.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $878.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

