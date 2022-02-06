Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.90. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

