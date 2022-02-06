DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.35

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $148.07 million and $5.05 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00005637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.