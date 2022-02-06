DAO Maker Price Tops $2.40 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $151.53 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

