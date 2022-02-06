DAOstack Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,732.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $133,732.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,101.22 or 0.99750507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00454623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

