DAOventures (DVD) Hits Market Cap of $475,019.44

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $475,019.44 and approximately $233.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004345 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

