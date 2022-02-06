Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $482,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

NYSE:DAR opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

