Darwinia Commitment Token Reaches One Day Volume of $171,070.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $171,070.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for about $56.26 or 0.00135347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 86,014 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

