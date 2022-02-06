Dash Price Hits $109.18 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $109.18 or 0.00255848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $155.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,567,420 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

