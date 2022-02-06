Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Achieves $220,406.81

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Datamine has a market cap of $220,406.81 and $5,568.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00321428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01187718 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,251,269 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

