DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($94.73).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($92.77) to GBX 5,550 ($74.62) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($102.72) to GBX 8,349 ($112.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($97.47) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,334 ($85.16) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,037.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,075.02. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,476 ($73.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,684 ($89.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 55.85 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($82.66) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($123,984.94).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

