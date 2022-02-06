Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

SAFM stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.75. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.85 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

