Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 735 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.