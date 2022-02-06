Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.