Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $105.76 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.