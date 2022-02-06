Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

