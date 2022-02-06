Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 443 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 280,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,036,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Stryker by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day moving average is $264.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

