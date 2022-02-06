Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 503 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 483,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

