Decentral Games (DG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.21 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $152.50 million and $1.21 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 395,921,984 coins and its circulating supply is 391,187,190 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

