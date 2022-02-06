Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.84 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

