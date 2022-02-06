Deeper Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $102.47 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

