DEEPSPACE Tops 1-Day Volume of $288,049.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $288,049.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE's total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE



