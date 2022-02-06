DeFi Pulse Index Price Hits $198.79 (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $198.79 or 0.00477160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $111.12 million and approximately $582,784.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109932 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.