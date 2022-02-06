Degenerator Reaches Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00252073 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

