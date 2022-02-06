Deri Protocol Price Down 24.6% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $658,873.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 460,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 110,236,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

