Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

DWHHF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

