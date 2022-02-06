Dev Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $56,957.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00568116 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

