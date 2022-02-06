Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $11,979.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001600 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,662,672 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.