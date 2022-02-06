DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $16.84 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $47,301.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $33,475.17 or 0.80719638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.95 or 0.07154299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.71 or 0.99907898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006594 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars.

