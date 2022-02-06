DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,937.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00409074 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,936,278,777 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.