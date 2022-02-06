Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $142,227.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00110013 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.