Diligence (IRA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Diligence has a market cap of $1,310.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diligence has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011303 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Diligence Coin Trading

