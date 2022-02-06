Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00119878 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.