Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 35,351 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of FedEx worth $520,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

