Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,987 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Welltower worth $493,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $107,594,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Welltower stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

