Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of SBA Communications worth $506,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBAC opened at $321.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.
SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
