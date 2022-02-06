Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of SBA Communications worth $506,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $321.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

