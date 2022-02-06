Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of AON worth $339,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AON by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in AON by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $291.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $209.57 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

