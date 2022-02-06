Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $342.36 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of S&P Global worth $342,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

SPGI stock opened at $414.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.08 and a 200-day moving average of $445.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

