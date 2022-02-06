Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $500.39 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Applied Materials worth $500,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.08. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.69 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

