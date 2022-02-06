Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $331,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 141.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13,013.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

