Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,945 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.27% of Travelers Companies worth $475,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.57 and a fifty-two week high of $173.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

