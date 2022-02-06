Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $445,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

