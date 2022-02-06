Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Starbucks worth $330,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Starbucks by 49.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,093,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,072,000 after purchasing an additional 693,502 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

