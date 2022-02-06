Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 524,456 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,392,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.22% of Element Solutions worth $333,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 148.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.