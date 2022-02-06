Divi (DIVI) Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. Divi has a market cap of $227.32 million and $251,763.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00182612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00388204 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,725,713,462 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

