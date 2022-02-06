Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $21.10 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $21.10 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00297058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.