Dogelon Mars Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.10 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $548.11 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars Coin Trading

